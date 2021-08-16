Ghanaian Pastor Sings Teni’s Song “Case” Inside The Church (Video)

A female Ghanaian pastor has left many in shock as a video of her singing to the song “Case” by popular Nigerian artiste, Teni goes viral.





The Ghanaian pastor whose name is Reverend AkuaOfori-Boateng is currently trending online after she instructed that a popular song, “Case”, by Nigerian artiste, Teni be used during worship session to worship God in the church.

What also seemed to have surprised most people was the fact that the choristers knew every single lyric to the song.

Some of the inappropriate words in the song were not omitted whilst it was being sung in the church.





The video was captioned by the pastors as;

“God has gone to ‘Oshodi’ for your case and His protection is fully over your life. Be still and know that He is God. God bless you.”

Read below, some of the reactions to the video as gathered by WonderTV Media.

@miss_quarshie: “I’m wondering what influenced the song…Please where can I get the full message to listen”



@owusuakosuaanita: “I love you Rev Akua ”

@blackbeautytracey: “Church too lit!”

@qwami_ro: “Na so Rev, God has done it for my case”

[embedded content]

