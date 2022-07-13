The salvation of Nigeria is in the hands of the youths – Charly Boy

Veteran entertainer and activist, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy says the task of saving Nigeria is in the hands of the youths.

Charly Boy, also known as “Area Fada” spoke Sunday when he appeared as guest on 90MinutesAfrica, the online interview programme hosted by Rudolf Okonkwo and Chido Onumah. He said he was happy to be alive to witness the conscious political movements that have been championed by Nigerian youths in recent times.

“I am glad that in my lifetime I am witnessing what is about to turn into a full-blown revolution,” the septuagenarian told listeners. “From what I can see right now I know a lot of Nigerian youths are frustrated in their hopelessness and joblessness that the only way forward for them is to reinvent their mindset.”

“I have always maintained that the salvation for this contraption called Nigeria lies in the hands of its exceptional people, the youths,” the singer/songwriter noted. “I am happy because it seems something has activated them, like they are yearning for a new narrative and are sick of what has been going on so far and they now want to change their lives. I am happy that I am witnessing this in my lifetime.”

Speaking on the major contenders for the 2023 presidential election, Charly Boy said he did not care about political parties but will only move in the direction of the Nigeria youths.

“I won’t endorse any political party. I have already sung about it that the APC and PDP are not what we should be talking about in this era. I am simply for the Nigeria youths. Whichever direction they are pointing is where I am going,” he said.

According to the television presenter and producer, Nigeria was wracked with intractable division because of the lack of a common ideal that binds the constituent parts together.

“Everybody comes and does what they want because we have allowed them for so long. Now it has become so difficult to fight, but fight we will. The exceptional youths of this country are ready to fight because they feel that they deserve better,” the musician noted.

He charged the youths to come together to present a formidable front to prevent the enemies of the country from continuing to sow division in their ranks along ethnic and religious lines.

