The Romanian Eternal derby

Probably most countries around the world with professional football leagues have some kind of entertaining derby.

In Romania, it is possible to find the so-called Eternal-derby. This is a game where Steaua București and Dinamo București face each other.

These matches have a heated atmosphere prior and during them, for this reason, they are quite interesting to follow.

An unfriendly rivalry

Unfortunately, this derby is far from being the friendliest in the world. In fact, on most occasions, supporters of both sides tend to be quite violent against each other.

When looking at statistics of Romanian football, it is easy to see that they are by far the most successful teams in this country.

At European level, Steaua București won the 1986 edition of the European Cup. They almost came quite close to winning it a second time, in 1989. However, they were defeated in the final match. On the other hand, the best result of Dinamo București in these competitions was reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

This happened during the 2005-06 season.

Even matches

When looking at the overall history of matches between both clubs, it is possible to see that there is no team that clearly dominates the other. In general, the number of wins for either side, as well as the number of draws, has been more or less the same throughout the history of the match.

Before the next edition of the Eternal Derby is played

Yet, when looking at the number of trophies, Steaua is more successful than Dinamo. They have won more editions of different domestic tournaments, such as:

the Liga I;

the Cupa României;

the Cupa Ligii;

and the Supercupa României.

But football is not the only discipline where Steaua București and Dinamo București have a fierce rivalry. This is also seen in other sports like water polo, handball and even rugby.

For this reason, it is possible to say that Bucharest is a city divided into two very distinct groups.

Disclaimer:

1XBET is regulated by the Lotteries and Gaming Regulatory Board. Betting is addictive and can be psychologically harmful 25+

Sourced from Africa Feeds