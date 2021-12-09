The African Development Bank appoints Ms. Hassatou DIOP N’SELE as Acting Vice-President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer

The African Development Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Hassatou DIOP N’SELE as the Acting Vice-President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 November 2021.

Ms. Hassatou Diop N’Sele, a Senegalese national, is a seasoned professional with 30 years of banking and finance experience. She joined the Bank in 1999 as a Senior Treasury Officer and successively held the positions of Principal Treasury Officer, Chief Treasury Officer and Manager of the Capital Markets and Financial Operations Division, before being appointed Treasurer of the Bank Group in 2015.

Ms. N’Sele holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance (1990), and a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business (1987), both from the George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA.

She has led the successful expansion of the African Development Bank’s capital markets activities across the globe and is responsible for the funding of the Bank’s activities. She leads a diverse team of highly-seasoned professionals in the management of the Bank’s over $33 billion borrowing portfolio, oversees the investing of the Bank Group’s over $25 billion liquidity in multicurrency portfolios, and supervises Bank Group hedging activities, banking relationships and back-office operations.

From May 2017 to July 2018, Ms N’Sele served as Acting Vice President for Finance & Chief Financial Officer of the Bank Group.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. N’Sele said: “I am honored to be appointed as Acting Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the African Development Bank Group. I will work to build on the excellent financial and prudential risk management of the Bank Group and further strengthen its financial capacity to do more for Africa.”

Commenting on the appointment, the President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina said: “I am pleased to appoint Ms. Hassatou N’Sele as the Acting Vice-President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Hassatou is a seasoned professional with extensive experience and outstanding contributions at the African Development Bank. She will assure stability and continuity of leadership for the top-rate finance team at the Bank, following my appointment of the former Vice President and Chief Finance Officer, Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Senior Vice President of the Bank Group”.

African Development Bank Group