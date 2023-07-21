The Co-Financing, Syndications and Client Solutions (FIST) department is proud to announce the 2022-23 Financial Products Handbook, an outstanding tool for increasing the origination of new transactions. This product will provide Bank Group task managers with quick project support when dealing with investors and clients.

The handbook is intended to help disseminate and communicate in a systematic manner the financial products of the African Development Bank and the diversity of ways it serves to support both public and private sector transactions.

The ambition is to see this tool leading to accelerated business development by the Bank Group and deeper financial support to corporations, project sponsors, commercial banks and other stakeholders looking to invest in Africa.

Senior Vice President for the African Development Bank Group Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala, said: “It is a pleasure to share the 2022-2023 Financial Products Handbook with both our internal and external clients. As the continent’s premier development finance institution and its only AAA rated entity, we take pride in making available over $10 billion every year to African countries and the private sector to boost the development outcomes we all aim to achieve.”

We hope this tool provides you with a comprehensive understanding of the handbook. We invite you to take full advantage of it. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions or ideas for improvement.

Download the 2022-2023 Financial products Handbook here.

African Development Bank Group

