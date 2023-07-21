African Development Bank to launch Regional Economic Outlook 2023 Report for Southern Africa

What: Launch of African Development Bank’s Regional Economic Outlook 2023 Report for Southern Africa Who: African Development Bank When: Monday, 24 July 2023 Time: 14:00-16:30 South Africa Standard Time (GMT+2). Where: Virtual

The African Development Bank Group will launch the 2023 Southern Africa Economic Outlook on Monday, 24 July 2023, from 14:00 to 16:30 South Africa Standard Time (GMT+2).

The report analyses the recent economic trends and developments in Southern Africa and a tightening of global financing conditions, focusing on growth performance drivers, inflationary pressures, and fiscal and external balances.

In line with the theme of the 2023 African Economic Outlook: Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa, the Southern Africa Regional Economic Outlook report explores the potential role of the private sector in financing the region’s climate action and green growth ambitions.

The report also highlights the potential role of Southern Africa’s vast and untapped natural capital in bridging the prevailing climate finance gap and accelerating the transition to green growth. It proposes several pathways and policy recommendations for leveraging the region’s natural capital to finance climate action and green growth.

English and French interpretation will be available.

