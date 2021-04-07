Tender processes launched in Australia and New Zealand for media rights to FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

FIFA has opened two invitations to tender (ITT) for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in the host markets of Australia and New Zealand.

The tender processes will allow FIFA to select the media companies that are best placed to achieve FIFA’s objectives of providing maximum exposure for the tournament and offering fans in Australia and New Zealand a high-quality viewing experience when FIFA’s flagship women’s competition is hosted there in 2023.

Last week, FIFA announced the nine Host Cities and ten stadiums in Australia and New Zealand where matches will be played during the tournament. Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, with Stadium Australia in Sydney selected to host the Final. The combination of host cities and world-class venues across the two countries will provide an exceptional atmosphere and experience for fans.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ has grown exponentially to claim the crown of the most-watched single-sport event for women globally, the most recent edition – the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™ – attracting a record audience of over 1.1 billion viewers, and smashing domestic viewing figures in many territories.

Following the amazing success of the 2019 event, the decision was taken to expand the tournament and thus continue to foster the growth of women’s football. The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ will feature 32 teams (previously 24), who will compete in the first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be co-hosted by two countries.

Media companies or organisations wishing to participate in the tender processes can request the ITT by email. Interested parties should contact AustraliaMediaRights@fifa.org or NewZealandMediaRights@fifa.org. Submissions to FIFA must be received by 10:00 CEST on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

In parallel to the tender for the media rights to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and New Zealand, FIFA has also launched a tender for the media rights to its leading women’s competition in the Pacific Islands*. In addition to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, FIFA is tendering the media rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022™ in this region. Interested parties in either of the tenders for this region should contact pacific.islands.mediarights@fifa.org. For the Pacific tender, bidders are requested to submit their bids by 06:00 CEST on Tuesday, 4 May 2021.

Through the sale of media rights for its football tournaments, FIFA generates income which is essential to support and develop football around the world, for instance through the FIFA Forward Football Development Programme.

*The following territories are included in the Pacific Island ITTs: American Samoa, Cook Islands, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu; and Wallis and Futuna.

Sourced from FIFA