Ivorian president Ouattara appoints younger brother as Defence Minister

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has appointed his younger brother, Tiéné Birahima Ouattara as Defence Minister.

Tiéné replaces Patrick Achi who has been confirmed as the country’s Prime Minister.

“The President of the Republic has signed a decree appointing members of the government. State Minister of Defence: Mr Tiéné Birahima Ouattara”, said Abdourahmane Cissé, Secretary General of the Ivorian Presidency.

The appointment of young Ouattara comes a month after Ouattara’s party won the legislative elections.

The Ivorian president is on the verge of forming his new government.

The sudden demise of former Prime Minister, Hamed Bakayoko on March 10, has reportedly shaken the political landscape in Ivory Coast.

Currently. it has 41 ministers and six secretaries of state, and speculation is rife that the staff strength will be reduced.

On several occasions, the Ivorian head of state has repeatedly spoken of his intention to initiate what he calls a generational renewal.

According to media reports, the presidency is looking to make room for ”young people” in his government.

Sourced from Africanews