Tanzania’s President picks finance minister as her veep

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked Finance Minister Philip Isdor Mpango as her vice-president.

The Tanzanian parliament has subsequently confirmed Mpango’s appointment as the vice to President Hassan.

Mpango’s appointment was made public by the country’s speaker of parliament and put to a vote for approval on Tuesday.

(Video: Azam TV) pic.twitter.com/7cbji8Uzu6 — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) March 30, 2021

Dr Mpango now replaces Samia Suluhu Hassan who has taken a step further by becoming president following the death of ex-President John Magufuli this month.

The newly confirmed vice president said he was surprised at his selection and was ready to take on the responsibility.

He is expected to be sworn in tomorrow as the Vice President of Tanzania at the State House in the capital, Dodoma.

Mhe. Dkt. Philip Isdor Mpango kuapishwa kesho kuwa Makamu wa Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania, Ikulu Chamwino Mkoani Dodoma.#KaziInaendelea pic.twitter.com/j5uWjltY7L — Gerson Msigwa (@MsigwaGerson) March 30, 2021

Last month the minister attracted some social media frenzy when he was seen in a viral video coughing during a press conference.

Haya tuheshimu teuzi lakini tujitayarishe na msiba mwingine wa makamu wa rais kabla ya 2025 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/6ZXqv1GsEy — Kigogo🇰🇪 (@kigogo2014) March 30, 2021

Dr. Philip Mpango is an economist who previously worked as a senior economists at World Bank.

Before being appointed by Mr Magufuli as a finance minister, he served as an economic adviser to former President Jakaya Kikwete.

He was one of the two ministers who were re-appointed by the late former President Magufuli at the start of his second term.

An opposition party leader, Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe has congratulated the new vice president.

He said it was his hope that the president and the new vice “will ensure our democracy is restored.”

My heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Philip Mpango for being a Vice President elect of The United Republic of Tanzania. Kudos to President @SuluhuSamia for fulfilling constitutional duty smoothly and with tact. It is my hope that two of you will ensure our democracy is restored — Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe (@zittokabwe) March 30, 2021

