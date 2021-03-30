You are here
Tanzania’s President picks finance minister as her veep

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday picked Finance Minister Philip Isdor Mpango as her vice-president.

The Tanzanian parliament has subsequently confirmed Mpango’s appointment as the vice to President Hassan.

Mpango’s appointment was made public by the country’s speaker of parliament and put to a vote for approval on Tuesday.

Dr Mpango now replaces Samia Suluhu Hassan who has taken a step further by becoming president following the death of ex-President John Magufuli this month.

The newly confirmed vice president said he was surprised at his selection and was ready to take on the responsibility.

He is expected to be sworn in tomorrow as the Vice President of Tanzania at the State House in the capital, Dodoma.

Last month the minister attracted some social media frenzy when he was seen in a viral video coughing during a press conference.

Dr. Philip Mpango is an economist who previously worked as a senior economists at World Bank.

Before being appointed by Mr Magufuli as a finance minister, he served as an economic adviser to former President Jakaya Kikwete.

He was one of the two ministers who were re-appointed by the late former President Magufuli at the start of his second term.

An opposition party leader, Zitto MwamiRuyagwa Kabwe has congratulated the new vice president.

He said it was his hope that the president and the new vice “will ensure our democracy is restored.”

