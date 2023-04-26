Tanzania: IMF to disburse $153 million as part of loan deal

The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the first review of Tanzania’s three-year extended credit facility, allowing immediate disbursement of about $153 million in budgetary support, the IMF said in a statement.

The international financial lender said Tanzania’s economic reform program was progressing well in a challenging global economic environment, but authorities must work to boost domestic revenues, while stepping up structural reforms to streamline bureaucracy and combat corruption.

“Program performance has been strong. All quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets for December 2022 were met, and two of the three structural benchmarks for December 2022 were completed on time,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said.

Efforts to enhance domestic revenue mobilization and improve spending efficiency would help Tanzania finance priority investment and social spending while safeguarding debt sustainability, she added.

The decision brings total disbursements under the $1.04 billion loan arrangement approved for Tanzania last year to about $305 million, the IMF said.

“Strengthening public finance management and oversight of state-owned enterprises is critical to contain fiscal risks,” and authorities should clear domestic arrears and prevent accumulation of new ones by strengthening cash management and commitment controls, she said.

Tanzania’s broad-based growth is believed to be turning the country into one of the fastest growing economies in Africa, while a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) project could become its biggest-ever industrial investment.

