Tango World Cup in Buenos Aires.

17 hours ago

Two Argentinean couples became champions of the Tango World Cup on Saturday in Buenos Aires. Constanza Vieyto and Ricardo Astrada won first place in the stage tango category. Cynthia Palacios and Sebastián Bolivar, won in the salon tango category. Five hundred and sixty competing couples took part in the championship. In the final on Saturday, an international jury selected the winners from the 40 couples who competed in the salon category and the 20 couples in the stage category. Tango, a musical genre that includes dance, music, poetry and song, was declared an intangible cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO in 2009.

Sourced from Africanews