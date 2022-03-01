Sudanese protesters rally against coup in Khartoum

A Sudanese protester was shot dead Monday, medics said, during a march by thousands against last year’s coup.

The death takes the total number of people killed to at least 84 since General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led the October 25 military takeover, according to independent medics.

Protests calling for civilian rule have continued in the impoverished northeast African country despite the deadly crackdown.

“Tear gas canisters will not stop us!” said Taqwa Mohammed, a demonstrator near Khartoum’s presidential palace, where the ruling Sovereign Council is based along the Nile River.

The protester killed Monday was shot in the head in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman, according to the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee.

The shooting happened as thousands of demonstrators tried to cross the bridge across the Nile linking the city to Khartoum.

Last week United Nations rights expert Adama Dieng, during a mission to Sudan, expressed concern “about the violations (committed by) the authorities and the use of live ammunition against protesters.”

Both the UN and the United States have made similar appeals before, with Washington threatening further “consequences” if violence continues.

The coup, Sudan’s latest, sparked wide international condemnation and cuts in aid.

Sourced from Africanews