Cameroon Legend Song Appointed New Head Coach Of Indomitable Lions

Legendary Cameroon skipper Rigobert Song has been named the new head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

Song’s appointment was announced in a statement signed by the Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

He replaces Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao who had led the Indomitable Lions to a third-place finish at AFCON 2021.

Song’s first assignment is the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Algeria who crashed out in the group stage of last AFCON.

He led Cameroon to two AFCONs titles in Ghana/Nigeria 2000 and Mali 2002.

At the 2003 FIFA Confederation Cup he skippered Cameroon to the final where they lost 1-0 to France in the final.

Also, he represented his country at four World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002 and 2010.

