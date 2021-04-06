Sudan declares state of emergency after clashes left 40 dead

– Advertisement –





A state of emergency has been declared in Sudan‘s West Darfur state following ethnic clashes that have left at least 40 dead.

Over 50 people have also be injured in the clashes which have displaced thousands of people.

The violence broke out on Saturday between Arab groups and the non-Arab Massalit ethnic community in the city of El Geneina.

Gunfire could be heard in the neighbourhoods of Hay Al Jabal and Al Jamarik late afternoon on Monday, UN humanitarian affairs agency OCHA said.

According to OCHA, the situation remains tense in the town as the two sides mobilise their forces.

It has suspended humanitarian operations and humanitarian flights until the security situation in West Darfor improves.

The town acts as a hub for delivering aid and over 700,000 people are now affected by the deterioration of the security situation, according to the UN.

In January, conflict between the Massalit and the Arab communities in led to the death of at least 129 people and displacement of over 108,000 people – with most of them sheltering in schools and health facilities in the town.

Source: Africafeeds.com