The ongoing battle between Sudan’s top generals threatens to plunge the nation into chaos.

The fierce fightings mostly in Khartoum and in the region of Darfur have killed over 420 people and wounded 3,700, according to a new provisional toll by the World Health Organization.

After over a week of conflict, evacuations of foreign diplomats have started.

However, daily life remains hellish for Sudanese and some foreigners, a researcher at Amnesty international alerted.

Speaking from Nairobi, Kenya, Abdullahi Hassan had received videos sent by witnesses in Sudan.

“The situation is so dire that people are trapped inside houses and in other buildings and they are unable to flee”, he lamented.

“That is why Amnesty International is calling for parties to this conflict, including Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, to ensure safe passage for those who are trying to leave the violence and those who are trying to get access to humanitarian aid.”

The Sudanese army and its rival the Rapid Support Forces have accused each other of attacking prisons to set detainees free and plunder houses and factories.

Both sides agreed to humanitarian truces yet never upheld them.

Hamdallack Hamdock, the latest Sudanese prime minister who was booted by the generals-turned-enemies -before resigning- pleaded for peace.

Speaking from Abud Dhabi on April 16, he said that peace was “the only available option for the Sudanese people to avoid slipping into civil war.”

Fleeing for their lives, some Sudanese civilians have reportedly found refuge in Chad, Egypt and South Sudan.

