St Lucian reggae singer drops album

St Lucia-born, US-based singer Natural Vybz Issential is set to release the album titled Purification, solidifying his reputation as a top roots singer.

” Purification will be my second roots album. It’s a 14-song project which addresses hot-button issues plaguing the society today [including] discrimination, equal rights and justice, black upliftment, and economic independence,” he said. The album will be released on February 11 via CD Baby on the Vybz Embassy label.

In 2020, he released the album 20/20 Vision, which peaked at the number one spot on iTunes Top 100 Reggae Chart in The Gambia and spawned the single Touch. The album has amassed upwards of one million streams on Spotify to date.

Last year, he released only one single, Tra la la, which entered the charts in Nigeria and The Gambia and generated radio spins in Ghana. This single will be part of an upcoming Afro-fusion album.

Natural Vybz, given name Morgan Jankie, started nurturing his talent on sound systems in St Lucia, as he was heavily influenced by reggae and dancehall music. He migrated to the US in 2000, where he continued to hone his craft as part of the Silver Bullet sound system in Brooklyn.

Over the years, he has devoted himself to music, and has written, composed and recorded hundreds of songs. His album, Good Side of Life, was released in 2017 and established him as a bona fide reggae artiste.

He is known for the album’s title track, which earned rotation on radio stations all over the globe. The single Love Me Gently recently topped the charts in The Gambia, holding the number one position for two weeks.

The artiste is slated to embark on his first African tour in May, before heading to Europe for the summer.

