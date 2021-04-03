Soweto marks Good Friday under strict virus rules

Worshipers gathered on Friday at the Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, South Africa, to celebrate Good Friday under strict COVID-19 regulations, praying for all those who are fighting the pandemic on the frontline.

Faithful had their temperature taken, hands sanitized and were expected to wear face masks at all times inside the church.

About 150 people turned out for the Good Friday service.

“Our intentions, the majority of us is for the country to get a cure, is for the church to lead us in prayer. And for us, especially for us in South Africa. We have about 15 of our nuns that went with the virus and a few other priests that went with that. And that was very hurting because these are people who have given their life to God.” said Fikile Mlotshwa, a congregant.

Father Tayelo Kimane prayed for life to return to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, praying for people who have been taking care of the sick during the outbreak.

According to data collated by Johns Hopkins University, South Africa has recorded more than 1.5 million COVID-19 infections, and reported over 52,000 confirmed deaths.

Sourced from Africanews