South Africa’s Education Minister says ‘an educated man won’t rape’

– Advertisement –





South Africa’s Education Minister has come under fire for her remarks that “an educated man won’t rape” while trying to explain the importance of education.

Angie Motshekga has told students that the more educated one was, the more unlikely they were to be involved in bad deeds.

The comments triggered varied reactions from the students though she said she was disappointed that educated men still had bad vices.

There have also been angry reactions on social media to the comments of the Education Minister.

In a statement Minister Motshekga said her comments have been taken ken out of context.

– Advertisement –



“Rape is indeed about power, hence the department has programmes to educate the boy child to appreciate the importance of how to deal with power relations between men and women from a young age.

Men need to be educated about how to deal with power, patriarchy and negative or toxic masculinity. Educating men about power relations is also important in the fight against rape,” read her statement in part.

[WATCH] Minister of Basic of Education Angie Motshekga says “… an educated man won’t rape.” Motshekga was addressing pupils at the Nellmapius Secondary School. Newzroom Afrika has reached out to the department for clarity on the statement. #AngieMotshekga #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/Ld5wG7uekh — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 15, 2021

South Africa records some 40,000 rapes every year despite indications that many of the tape cases are not reported.

In 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa termed rape and sexual assault in the country as a “national crisis.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com