Soundtrack for BBC drama Champion, “a love letter to Black British music”, is out now

The soundtrack for BBC One drama Champion is out now via Def Jam 0207.

The show, described as “a love letter to Black British music”, began broadcasting on July 1. It was created by Candice Carty-Williams, who penned Queenie and Notting Hill Carnival: A West Side Story.

The series follows South-London rapper Bosco Champion (played by British singer-songwriter Malcom Kamulete, who also appeared in Top Boy) upon his release from prison and attempts at re-entering the music industry.

It features characters include Bosco’s sister Vita, another upcoming star played by Déja J Bowens, who attempts to escape from her brother’s shadow and be seen as a performer in her own right.

Nigerian-British singer-songwriter Ray BLK makes her acting debut, on top of being involved with the show’s music production.

Read this next: Here’s every track from the Top Boy season 2 soundtrack

The soundtrack to the series is written and performed by much of the cast and the surrounding team; Ghetts wrote the lyrics performed by Kamulete , whilst frequent Stormzy collaborator Debbie Ehirim pens the lyrics for Bowens’ character.

Ray BLK also wrote and performed her own material for her character Honey, while another featured musical creative, Birmingham based rapper Corz (or Corey Wekes), did the same for his own character.

Read this next: New five-part documentary explores the evolution of Black British music

Some contributions for other featured tracks include M1llionz’s penmanship for track ‘Rusty Dots’ , which is performed by Kieran Hamilton-Amos, and the BRIT and MOBO awarded Shola Ama performs on the song ‘Stolen’.

Featured producers include CeeBeats, PRGRSHN, Ten Billion Dreams and KZ.

The full soundtrack to the series can be listened to below.

Tiffany Ibe is Mixmag’s Digital Intern, follow her on Instagram

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...