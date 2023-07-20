Musawa outlines plans to boost growth in Nigeria’s creative economy

Musawa, who spoke during a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, explained that the goal is to deliver a national strategy that supports Tinubu’s promise to double the nation’s economy to $1trn within eight years.

She noted that, as already demonstrated by the bold decisions of the President, the current administration has transformative agenda that has at its core the Nigerian people.

The presidential SA, therefore, said the planned developments in the creative space will reflect this by ushering in a new era where government engages with, and supports the extensive talent in the country in building a vibrant sector on par with global cultural capitals.

Dubbed Destination 2030, the initiative aims to unify all the sectors in the space under a single vision which is to position Nigeria as Africa’s creative, cultural, and entertainment capital.

Musawa posited that the reach will be fully inclusive, from literature, music and film to design, visual arts and heritage. “Everything will be in focus and appropriately deployed in promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity on a global scale,” she said.

According to her, a robust creative and cultural economy can be a significant catalyst for growth and presents an opportunity for Nigeria to leapfrog its current development trajectory.

She said, by implementing the plan, the sector has the potential to become a substantial contributor to the country’s economic growth.

Musawa also expressed hopes that the plan will contribute meaningfully to national GDP and create the needed jobs for talented youths in the sector while noting that the creative economy, culture and tourism contribute more to global GDP than oil and gas production which provides an inspiring benchmark.

The SA called attention to Nigerian artists including Burna Boy, Asake and Wizkid; curators like Tokini Peterside and Nike Okundaye; as well as writers like Teju Cole and Helon Habila, plus artisans, and other contributors to the sector, who are already exporting the nation’s vibrant culture to the world.

“This culture, and the country’s heritage, as preserved in various iconic museums such as the Badagry Slave Museum and Gidan Makama Museums as well as recent developments like the JK Randle Centre and Yemisi Shyllon Museum, all offer a rich narrative for the global PR and marketing campaigns that a new media office will lead.

“Nigeria sits at an inflexion point where our global cultural impact is at an all-time high, combined with a new progressive administration, the time is now to support the talent and institutions that power the cultural, entertainment and creative economy,” Musawa said.

Speaking further, she said Afrobeats and Nollywood are now firmly part of global pop culture and Nigeria has great and contemporary talents in almost every part of the space.

“For example, in Visual Arts, we of course have Enwonwu and the masters of the Oshogbo School who have been global legends for decades, but today we also have Rom Isichei, William Chechet and many others that are carving out a place for themselves in the Art world,” she added.

Musawa further explained that the focus of the plan will be on implementing strategies, provide educational opportunities and spaces that remove existing barriers to growth for individuals and industry – all these she said would be achieved through public-private partnerships.

Commenting on the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) project, she said the development work and partnerships with various blue chip private sector platforms like renowned architect, Adjaye Associates, provides an excellent example of collaboration.

“The Benin Bronzes continue to fascinate the world and have arguably become part of global artistic heritage, the issue of how best to ensure their continued mass appreciation while recognising their origins will be one of the top issues on our agenda,” she noted.

Closing the briefing, Musawa spoke on the road ahead. She said ”Nigeria has a rich, diverse documented heritage that dates back two millennia beginning with the Nok culture, from the latter parts of the middles ages to Pre Colonial times, there have been several ancient Kingdoms including Oyo, Katsina, Jukun & Kano, and more recently others like Bonny and Opobo.

“When this history is juxtaposed with the events that are happening today, what we see is a continuous cultural journey that has evolved and adapted, continuously providing a source of pride for indigenes and compelling interest for a global audience in a world that continues to grow increasingly smaller.

“What we have inherited would be a treasure trove for many countries around the world that seek to promote their brand, while we have not done enough in this regard. Our aim is to turn things around and ensure that this is indeed the beginning of a sustainable long term ‘revival’, I am extremely excited about the possibilities that lie ahead.”

