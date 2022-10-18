Soldiers superimposed dancing to Pyrates mock song of Tinubu, Emi Lokan

A TikTok video of some Soldiers of the Nigerian Army dancing to the mock song of the Pyrates Confraternity on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has gone viral.

The Eagle Online recalls that Pyrates Confraternity had in August released a video, titled: “Emi Lokan,” mocking Tinubu.

In the latest video, which lasted for 30 seconds, the soldiers were in a camp setting.

However, a comparison with the original video of the National Association of Seadogs revealed that the song was only played in an attempt to create the impression that the Soldiers were the ones singing.

The dance steps did not completely fit into the song and the song itself was the original of the NAS songs released early August.

In the original song, members of the NAS, dressed in white and red attire, played on Tinubu’s buzz word: “Emi Lokan.”

They said despite Tinubu’s failing health, he was still shouting Emi lokan, which means it is my turn.

They sang: “Emi lokan.

“Baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.

“Hand dey shake, leg dey shake, baba wey no well, him dey shout Emi lokan.”

“Emi lokan” became a popular word associated with the APC presidential candidate after his outburst on June 3, 2022 when he vented his frustration during a presidential campaign in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, saying it was through his efforts that President Muhammadu Buhari made it to Aso Rock after failing thrice.

He also pointed at the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who he described as: “Eleyi,” being one of the products of his political hard work.

“Look at this one (Eleyi) seated behind me, Dapo, he wouldn’t have become governor without my support,” Tinubu had stated.

Tinubu made the statement while addressing the APC delegates in Ogun State.

His outburst evoked mixed feelings from Nigerians, with many loyalists of the party, including the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, saying the remarks were meant to slight President Buhari and Abiodun.

Twenty-four hours after the drama, the Bola Tinubu Media Campaign Team dismissed insinuations that the presidential candidate disrespected the Ogun State governor.

The Director of the BAT Campaign Team, Bayo Onanuga, said the comment was “mischievously interpreted.”

