Show Dem Camp Reveal Why Nigerians Don’t Listen to Rap Music
Alternative Nigerian hip-hop duo, Show Dem Camp, have opined on why a lot of Nigerians don’t listen to rap songs created by Nigerian rappers and what can be done to improve the situation.
Speaking with English DJ, DJ Semtex on his podcast ‘Hip Hop Raised Me‘ which was released on November 1st, 2021, the hip-hop duo who recently sold out their palmwine music fest tour in London spoke about their musical influences, journey, and other interesting topics.
According to the duo, most Nigerian rappers, after dropping a project, would rather shoot a video for a more commercial afro-fusion song instead of promoting the rap songs on the project to the best of their abilities.
For Show Dem Camp, the fact that most Nigerian rappers tend not to “believe” in the success of their rap songs reflects on the audience reception as well, justifying their point with the fact that Nigerians listen to a lot of foreign hip-hop, mostly because the foreign rappers promote their songs at the highest level.
Listen to the Full Podcast Below:
Sourced From Nigerian Music