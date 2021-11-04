Sudanese minister says the country will achieve democratic transition

A minister in Sudan’s deposed government said on Wednesday that negotiations are ongoing to restructure the transitional government after last week’s coup.

Gibril Ibrahim briefed journalists on the latest developments in the negotiations concerning government restructuring.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok remains under house arrest but is allowed to meet with foreign envoys.

Gibril Ibrahim, finance minister of the deposed government:

“I believe that we are on the way towards a gradual transition to general stability in the country and there are extensive negotiations to re-structure the sovereign council as well as extensive efforts to assign a prime minister and the judiciary system and hopefully things will be on the right track”, said Gibril Ibrahim, finance minister of the deposed government.

The pro-military finance minister reassured the Sudanese people that the country would achieve its democratic transition.

“The formation of a government needs broad negotiations, especially after we heard Gen. Burhan (Abdel-Fattah Burhan) speaking about his will of forming a government that represents all Sudan’s provinces and that the people who represent those provinces should be accepted by their people so this needs more negotiations. But now the prime minister should be assigned in order to form the cabinet”, added the pro-military minister.

Since last week that UN representatives have been mediating between the military and pro-democracy leaders.

Sourced from Africanews