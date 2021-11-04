Home | News | General | Best in daddy duties: Davido surprises 2nd child Hailey as he picks her from school in the US, Nigerians react

<!– –>

<!– –>

Nigerian singer Davido is one celebrity people commend when it comes to the way he makes time for his three children

The Fem crooner who is currently in Atlanta, United States, decided to surprise his second daughter, Hailey in school

Hailey became shy on seeing her daddy before breaking into a smile and eventually having a great time with him

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido is one father who makes sure to show up for his three kids regardless of location, and it is no wonder a lot of fans love him for that.

In a video he shared on his Instagram story channel, the Jowo crooner who is in Atlanta decided to pick up his second child, Hailey from school.

Davido and second child Hailey

Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Hailey on sighting her dad, became shy as her teachers walked her down to him before she eventually broke into a smile.

Read also The whole village go hear: Nigerians react as comedian Sir Balo surprises grandma with a car on her birthday

In another clip, the father and daughter duo talked about Halloween costumes and made cute videos as they bonded in the car.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video as sighted on Instagram below:

Nigerians react

christianna_09:

“She looks so much like him.”

taymmiegurl:

“Same smile, so cute.”

queen__tobby:

“He’s a good dada.”

hardenijiadesola:

“Same mouth, same smile.”

enyistores_:

“Man in the lives of all his kids.”

dee_donpedro:

“Best in daddy duties.”

gbade_b:

“It’s not easy to be able to attend to all of them in different places. Davido big up.”

evitalrepus:

“Love how he’s intentional about ALL his kids unlike some people.”

Davido’s daughter Imade Adeleke stuns in mermaid-inspired Halloween look

Davido’s first child, Imade Adeleke, was not left behind in this year’s Halloween celebrations.

Imade and some of her friends looked dashing in different Halloween-inspired looks and Nigerians could not stop talking about the kids.

Read also Zlatan Ibile and baby mama waxing strong as she shows up for his London concert, shares cute video

The daughter of the musician appeared as a mermaid with her long red hair and pink dress that depicted the look of the river goddess.

In one of the videos she shared on her Instagram page, she was heard telling one other kid that ‘you can lie’, and the statement got people talking.

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies. View More Articles

<!– –> Sourced From Nigerian Music