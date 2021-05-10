SHOCKING! Wiseman Daniel Prophecy Foretells Mysterious Demise of Nigerian Youths

Wiseman Daniel Prophecy Foretells Mysterious Demise of Nigerian Youths

By Akin Badmus

Were the recent ‘prophetic’ warnings given by Wiseman Daniel speaking of the sudden increasing death rate amongst Nigerian youth, witnessed over the past few weeks? It has indeed been a terrifying situation that has thrown the entire nation into panic.

Consecutively, for the past weeks, an alarming number of reports about Nigerian youth’s dying mysteriously in different scenarios, such as kidnapping, rape and all sorts, have continued to surface almost on a daily basis. It can be recalled that on April 19, 2021, in a video posted on social media, Wiseman Daniel prophetically warned the world of some sort of impromptu departure of youth particularly mentioning the month of May. He further called for prayers not just for the Nigerian youth but for youths all around the world. In that video, he claimed he had just received a revelation from God during his quiet time at a prayer mountain.

Reading from his handwritten message, which he titled “Prophecy for Concern”, he said:

‘This message is for youth all over the world. I saw many youths packing their clothes and belongings into their bags. I was asking in that revelation where are these youths going in numbers? The Lord said to me that these youths are embarking on a journey of no return. In my revelation, I saw many youths waving their hands to their parents, siblings and friends – they were saying Bye! Bye! Bye!

This is a shocking journey, an unexpected journey. The question is, “is it the right time to say bye to your parents. At a time when they need your services, a time when they need your company. Is it the right time to say bye-bye to your friends, when the relationship is just getting better?’ Why Nigeria?

Let us pray for our youths. The whole world, let us pray for our youth may God bless His Words. Elohim! God lives in us.”

It is shocking to discover that a similar prophetic warning had been given by Wiseman Daniel during his New Year Candle light service. In his exact words, he said, “Nigerians, both young and old, listen to the voice of God. Any time you are going out, make sure you tell your husband, your wife, your children, your father, your mother and your siblings your destination. Don’t go anywhere in secret without telling your family members, so that they can always trace you to your destination, in case of anything. And always cover yourselves with the Blood of Jesus Christ, before leaving your homes to your destinations. This will serve as a means of protection against the plots of the enemies. But take note, where God guides, He provides enough security. Therefore, never you go anywhere Jesus Christ will not be welcome.”

For the past weeks, Nigerians have been living in fear as they watch a terrifying trend unfold. Horrific headlines reporting the demise of young Nigerians have continued to flood the Nigerian news media.

A young man from Delta State identified as Jerry allegedly died at a church altar while worshipping God on May 2.

Stories of youth mysteriously disappearing have also wound up in tragedy. A friend of a missing Akwa Ibom job seeker cried out on her Twitter post on May 2nd that her friend was raped, killed, and buried in a shallow grave.

Reports on May 3rd told of an Imo State University (IMSU) student, Owerri, Kingsley Chiwueze, who had recently declared his intention to run for senate president of National Association of Imo State Students (NAISS) was also found dead, five days after he went missing.

Above are just a few of the tragedies that have befallen the Nigerian youth population in the past weeks and the situation seems to be getting worse by the day. With this disturbing trend unfolding, Nigerians cannot but agitate over how many more tragedies the year 2021 holds for the nation, but if these events were truly what Wiseman Daniel had spoken of as it was revealed to him by God Almighty, then the only way to guarantee hope, is to go under the covering of the Blood of Jesus, as he instructed.