Sex workers in Ghana increase rates due to economic hardship

Sex workers in Ghana are increasing their charges as they complain of economic hardship.

Prostitution is illegal in Ghana but the trade continues to attract many women who depend on it for their livelihood.

Ghana is currently experiencing an economic crisis with hikes in fuel prices that impact negatively on other goods and services across the country.

It appears though that not only traditional commerce and traders are feeling the pitch of the crisis but sex workers are also reeling under the situation.

Some commercial sex workers who ply their trade in the country’s capital, Accra have told local media that prevailing economic situation has forced them to increase their charges for their services.

The sex workers told Accra-based TV channel Joy News that they use to charge about $6 (¢50 cedis) for a short session that lasts between 15-20 minutes and as high as $40 (¢300 cedis) for a full night.

Now these woman say they are increasing their charges by 100 percent inorder to remain in business.

One of the sex workers named as Vivian was quoted by the TV channel as saying that “there has been an increase in goods lately. To pay my rent is difficult now and because of that, I have increased my price”.

“Food these days is very expensive. I clothe myself, and the rest of that. So I can’t reduce my price,” the sex worker added.

Most of the women who engage in prostitution in Ghana are from Nigeria, Ivory Coast, Liberia among others.

Source: Africafeeds.com