Sex Scandal: Nigerian Gospel Singer, Sammie Okposo Deletes Twitter, Instagram Accounts

Embattled gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The development comes days after he admitted to have cheated on his wife in an Instagram post.







In a lengthy post, Okposo had said he had suspended himself from all ministry work until full restoration as he sought forgiveness from God.

SaharaReporters on Tuesday reported that the Christian singer, Okposo, also tendered a public apology to his wife, Ozioma, and his fans for having an extra-marital affair with a US-based lady.

The Christian singer who made the confession on his Instagram page also urged Nigerians to pray for him.

He narrated that he committed adultery with another woman when he travelled to the United States in late 2021.

Following his post, the lady he had an affair and allegedly impregnated had an interview and the video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, the lady disclosed how they met and began their relationship. Since his post on Tuesday, the gospel singer has been trending on social media.

Meanwhile, Sammie Okposo’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been deleted, as the page shows that the account doesn’t exist.

His Twitter account reads, “This account doesn’t exist, try searching for another.”

Also, Instagram reads “Sorry this page isn’t available, the link you followed may be broken or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram.”

