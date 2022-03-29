Sewerage plant changing the face of Kenya’s Narok town

By Joyce Mulama

The people of Narok County in southwestern Kenya are breathing a sigh of relief after the construction of the first-ever sewerage treatment plant in the county.

Funded by the African Development Bank () and the Kenyan government to the tune of $15 million, the sewerage project is part of the larger Kenya Towns Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Program, which aims to improve services in towns across the country.

Prior to the project, residents in the area relied on septic tanks that would fill up and overflow into estate roads and paths; and the town choked on the bad stench emanating from pools of unmanaged sewers. Many explained having to hire exhausters regularly, paying hefty fees of up to $200 per month to empty the septic tanks and transport the waste for disposal to Bomet County, some 80 kilometres away. Others would pump the waste away into the open fields at night, afraid of being caught by county enforcement officers. But not anymore.

Narok resident, Henry Twala (right) a discussion with Nnenna – Nwabufo, AfDB’s Director General for East Africa. He is happy to have connected to the sewer line. On DG’s left is Eng. Samuel Oruma (in spects) CEO of Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency (CRVWWDA)

“Because of the project, we have been able to connect to the main sewer line, and our lives have changed; there is no more stench around here. Also, we are making savings as we no longer have to hire exhauster services,” said Zeytun Adan, a Narok resident.

The story is the same for Henry Twala. Having connected to the central sewer line, he now pays just $15 per month as a service charge, a 90% decrease in fees. “Initially, we used a pit latrine and would be forced to exhaust twice per month. The situation worsened when it rained because the latrine would fill up quickly, meaning we would have to call for exhauster services more than twice in a month,” he said.

“We are now very comfortable since we are free to use proper toilets in the house. The sewer project has given me and my family a better life,” Twala added.

With a capacity of 3,000 m3 per day, the sewerage plant has thus far connected 500 households and institutions and aims to connect a population of 109,000 by 2028.

Beyond individual households, big institutions have also benefitted from the sewerage plant. Maasai Mara University is full of praise for the new sewerage system. “Initially, the university would experience spillage where sewer water would spill over to the neighbours. This caught the attention of public health officials, and the institution received several warnings. Also, considering the increasing number of students — currently at 10,000 — we needed to expand our sewerage capacity,” observed Ismael Onchiri, acting estates manager, Maasai Mara University. We are happy we no longer have spillage, and we now have no problems with our neighbours. The sewerage plant couldn’t have come at a better time,” said a happy Onchiri.

aerial view of the Narok sewerage treatment plant

Many more benefits are expected. According to Ken Olang, a public health officer at Narok County Referral Hospital, the sanitation plant has resulted in significant decreases in the numbers of sanitation-related illnesses seen at the hospital. The tourist town has also begun attracting investments, including schools and hotels.

“It is gratifying to see how the new sewerage project is transforming the lives of the people of Narok and Kenya at large. This is what development is about,” said Nnenna Nwabufo, African Development Bank Director General for East Africa, during an inspection of the sewerage treatment plant on 17 March 2022.

Similar plants are being implemented in 28 towns across the country.

African Development Bank Group