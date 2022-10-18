Senegal’s Mané wins Socrates Award, finishes 2nd in Ballon d’Or

– Advertisement –





Senegal’s Sadio Mané has been awarded for his humanitarian works in his home country.

At the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony held at the French Théâtre du Châtelet venue (Paris) in France on Monday, Mané took home the mainden Socrates Award.

He becomes the first recipient of the prize which commemorates football players’ achievements off the pitch.

Mané last year inaugurated a brand new hospital in his home village of Bambaly in Casamance, western Senegal.

He has also invested nearly a million dollars in the building of infrastructure, including a school back in Senegal.

The Bayern Munich winger also offers each family in his home village a monthly support package of almost $70 and has also awarded nearly $400 bonus to the top pupils in the village high school.

The Senegalese player also finished second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or, behind Real Madrid and French player Karim Benzema.

Ranked at the 2nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Sadio Mané@FCBayern#ballondor pic.twitter.com/rSbeRA1ClX — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) October 17, 2022

The 30 -year-old became the second African player to come very close to winning the trophy since George Weah’s triumph in 1995.

Source: Africafeeds.com