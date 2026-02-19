Security Council LIVE: Sudan in focus amid genocide warnings in Darfur

The UN Security Council meets this morning to discuss Sudan as the war nears its third year and fighting intensifying across multiple regions and civilians facing deepening humanitarian catastrophe. Senior UN political and humanitarian officials are expected to brief ministers on a conflict marked by shifting front lines, advanced weaponry and widespread displacement. The meeting comes amid fresh warnings that atrocities in Darfur, including acts bearing the “hallmarks of genocide” in El-Fasher, signal a dangerous escalation. Follow the live coverage below, UN News App users click here. UN Africa News