Scared by Covid, Nigerians turn to organic food to boost immune systems

In Abuja, a supermarket offers organic produce, which is shipped directly from the farm to the consumer.

Demand for organically grown food and vegetables has increased since the coronavirus struck in Nigeria.

For Daniel Odi, CEO of The Real Farms, the company’s goal is to provide real value and healthy organic food to its customers.

“The Real Farms supermarket is for people who are health conscious because what we eat determines our health”, said Odi.

Fruits and vegetable smoothies or hot salty snacks, all products are made from fresh locally produced produce. According to a supermarket employee, they receive about 150 orders a day.

“I can’t say that the business has been profitable so far, but there is an incubation period. Our plan is to succeed in providing healthy food for Nigerians, and in doing so we should be able to earn some money to take care of this place and also take care of our investment”, Odi added.

Mike Dibie reports from Abuja (Watch the report in the player above)

Sourced from Africanews