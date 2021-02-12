Rwanda’s military chief Jacques Musemakweli dies

– Advertisement –





The head of Rwanda’s military, Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli has been reported dead.

The Rwanda Defence Force said Musemakweli’s death was of “natural” cause and happened on Thursday at a military hospital.

General Musemakweli was said to be unwell for sometime before his death this week.

In a statement the Rwandan army said it “extends its condolences and joins the family in grief during this sad moment.

Communication regarding his funeral arrangements will be made later.”

General Musemakweli was a member of Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a rebel force commanded by Paul Kagame.

The rebel force rose to power in 1994 under Kagame who still remains the president of Rwanda.

General Musemakweli held the positions of army chief of staff, head of presidential guard, and reserves forces commander.

In November 2019 he was appointed as head of the Rwanda Defence Forces general inspectorate.

The Rwanda Defence Force is deeply saddened to announce the untimely death of Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli. He passed away on Thursday 11 February 2021 at the Rwanda Military Hospital, Kanombe following a natural death. https://t.co/LmUlz89vDA pic.twitter.com/fko4Bl6L0y — Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) February 12, 2021

Source: Africafeeds.com