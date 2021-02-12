You are here
Rwandas Military Chief Jacques Musemakweli Dies
Africa Central Africa Featured Rwanda World 

Rwanda’s military chief Jacques Musemakweli dies

Elwin Mandowa , , , , , , ,
Rwandas Military Chief Jacques Musemakweli Dies

– Advertisement –

The head of Rwanda’s military, Lt Gen Jacques Musemakweli has been reported dead.

The Rwanda Defence Force said Musemakweli’s death was of “natural” cause and happened on Thursday at a military hospital.

General Musemakweli was said to be unwell for sometime before his death this week.

In a statement the Rwandan army said it “extends its condolences and joins the family in grief during this sad moment.

Communication regarding his funeral arrangements will be made later.”

– Advertisement –

General Musemakweli was a member of Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a rebel force commanded by Paul Kagame.

The rebel force rose to power in 1994 under Kagame who still remains the president of Rwanda.

General Musemakweli held the positions of army chief of staff, head of presidential guard, and reserves forces commander.

In November 2019 he was appointed as head of the Rwanda Defence Forces general inspectorate.

– Advertisement –

Rwanda ranks best in managing Covid-19 pandemic in Africa

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email