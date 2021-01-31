Rwanda ranked first in Africa, sixth globally in Covid-19 management

Rwanda has been ranked first in Africa and sixth globally in managing the Covid-19 pandemic and making the information accessible to the public.

The Australian think tank Lowy Institute ranked a total of 98 countries globally gauging their level in terms of average performance in managing the pandemic within 36 weeks when they recorded their 100th Coronavirus case.

Rwanda has increased its testing capacity, with over 4,000 daily tests and up to 853,238 in total by Wednesday. It has recorded a total of 14,529 Covid-19 cases with 9,234 recoveries.

It has recorded up to 183 deaths, which is 1.3 percent of the people infected.

The report revealed that smaller populations, cohesive societies and capable institutions were big factors in successfully dealing with the pandemic.

The study measured a number of key indicators including confirmed cases, deaths, cases per million people and deaths per million people.

Fourteen-day rolling averages of new daily figures were calculated using confirmed indicators like confirmed cases, deaths, cases per million people, deaths per million people, the proportion of tests and tests per thousand people.

Togo was the second country in Africa ranking at position 15 globally followed by Tunisia at 21st, Mozambique at 26, Malawi at 27, Zambia at 29 and Uganda at 30.

Tanzania and Burundi, alongside China, were among countries not ranked due to a lack of publicly available data on testing.

The top three countries that depicted the highest level in this pandemic management are New Zealand, Vietnam and Taiwan respectively.

Sourced from Africanews