Tunisian Youth Took to the Streets of Tunis in Protest of the Police

“Police Everywhere, Justice Nowhere!”

Several hundred young people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Saturday in protest of perceived government “corruption” and “police repression” as they also demanded the “release of the sons of the nation” — in reference to over a thousand people arrested during several nights of demonstrations leading to violent clashes in mid-January.

A series of rallies which coincided with the tenth anniversary of the revolution that brought down Zine El Abidine Ben Ali on January 14, 2011 — after 23 years in power.

The youth marched from Human Rights Square in central Tunis to Habib Bourguiba Avenue with the aim of reaching the Interior Ministry but were blocked deployed security forces

Tunisia finds itself amid a political and economic crisis compounded by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as many Tunisians are dissatisfied with the country’s perceived lack of real political reform and economic progress.

Sourced from Africanews