Africa Sports World 

Ronaldinho’s mother dies after testing positive for Covid-19

The mother of former Barcelona superstar Ronaldinho has reportedly passed away after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of 2020.

Dona Miguelina, aged 71, was hospitalised after testing positive for the virus in December, in their home city of Porto Alegre.

However, as per media rumours from outlets in Brazil and Peru, she has sadly passed away in the last few hours, according to reports from Peruvian national TV station America.

Ronaldinho returned to Brazil in 2011, after three years at AC Milan, before spells at four different clubs back in South America.

The 40-year old made 207 appearances in all competitions for La Blaugrana, following his 2003 move from Paris Saint-Germain, after playing a starring role in Brazil’s 2002 World Cup win, and he won two La Liga titles and one Champions League in Catalonia.

He has experienced a headline grabbing last 12 months, after spending time in Paraguayan prison on charges of with entering the country on a fake passport, before publicly declaring his controversial support for Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Source: Football-Espana

Sourced from Africa Feeds

