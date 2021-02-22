Ghana: School boy builds sound system with plastic waste gallons

– Advertisement –





A Ghanaian school kid has received lots of applauds for building a sound system with plastic waste gallons.

Samuel Aboagye of Aggrey Road No2 JHS in Tema, near Accra built the sound system which is backed by a Bluetooth technology.

He was able to build the gadget with help from a science kit produced by another Ghanaian owned tech company called Dext Technology Limited.

Dext Technology Limited said in a post on Facebook that the kid “Used practical concepts of electric current flow, conductors and non-conductors as well as design thinking techniques from the science set to design this.”

Charles Ofori Antipem who founded Dext Technology Limited, producers of the science kit Aboagye used to build his sound system had told Africa Feeds that the learning kit is helping students better appreciate the science subject.

The learning kit with over 40 items is fast becoming popular just like the mathematical set.

The kit contains electronic components like resistors, iron filings for electromagnetism and a manual.

In many schools in Ghana there are virtually no science labs for the teaching and learning of the subject.

According to Antipem his learning kit should help solve the problem.

“Africa needs more scientists and engineers. But unfortunately the tools that are required to train young scientists and engineers are just not existent.

In places like Ghana, more than 90 percent of all primary schools don’t have access to a well-equipped lab.

So we decided to try and find a solution to this problem and our solution was the science set,” Antipem said.

The project started a little over three years ago has produced over hundred kits and distributed them to schools across the country.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds