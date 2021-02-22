Uganda: Bobi Wine withdraws election result challenge

– Advertisement –





Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine on Monday announced that he was withdrawing a court case challenging last month’s presidential election results.

Incumbent President Yoweri Museveni was declared winner of that election but Wine alleges that the poll was characterized by fraud and irregularities.

Since filing the case in court, the opposition politician whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi and his supporters had been subjected to abuse.

Bobi Wine said he was withdrawing the court challenge alleging bias by Supreme Court justices hearing the case.

“We have decided to withdraw from their court,” Bobi Wine told reporters in the capital Kampala.

Wine, 39, was hoping to get the court to overturn the January election results.

He said “The courts are not independent, it is clear these people (judges) are working for Mr. Museveni.”

Solomon Muyita, a judiciary spokesman, told Reuters that “Right now what he has done is, he has only made a political statement, as far as the records of the Supreme Court are (concerned) the case is still there.”

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was declared winner of the presidential election with 58 per cent of the votes cast.

Bobi Wine, came second with 35 per cent of the votes.

Museveni, 76, should his victory be affirmed by the court would serve a sixth term in office and will be in power beyond four decades.

Source: Africafeeds.com