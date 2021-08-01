Reno Omokri: Nigeria would be a better place if every tribe was like Yoruba

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said that Nigeria would be a better place if more tribes became as “cosmopolitan and sophisticated as the Yoruba”.

He stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday while reacting to a fan’s comment.

The fan, Mazi Okafor Obinna, had teased the US-based Omokri for allegedly leaving out the Yoruba and criticising political elite from the two other major ethnic groups in Nigeria: Hausa and Igbo.

Reacting, Omokri reiterated an earlier point he made that the Yoruba are the most objective ethnic group in Nigeria.

He said it was very rare to see a Yoruba person complaining whenever any of their leaders was criticised.

He wrote:

Don’t mind me, I thought Bola Tinubu, that I recorded a song on ITunes against (that actually entered the top 100 in Nigeria), started a dance craze against (probe him dance), initiated a petition against him for EFCC to prosecute him (that was heavily publicised in the media), and exposed drone imagery of bullion vans entering his house on Election Day, was a Yoruba man. I never knew that Bola Tinubu was not Yoruba. Do forgive my error. You see what I said about the Yoruba (I am not Yoruba contrary to what many people say) being the most objective ethnicity in Nigeria? The Yoruba are the ONLY people that have never attacked me when I raise issues about their tribesmen or their tribe itself. If we were all as cosmopolitan and sophisticated as the Yoruba, Nigeria would have been better than many countries in Europe.

