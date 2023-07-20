Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

With the theme of The Golden Era – Bold & Elegant, the event is set to take place on October 7, 2023. Online voting commences on Pulse Nigeria’s website on September 5, 2023.

The Pulse Influencer Awards, which is being held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d’Ivoire, is dedicated to celebrating the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers in Nigeria and across Africa.

The awards are a recognition of the individuals who have used social media as a platform to distribute value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s an honour to be hosting the Pulse Influencer Awards for the third time in Nigeria. We have seen exponential growth in digital creativity and community engagement in the past years, and we are excited to celebrate and acknowledge these local talents.

“Pulse Nigeria is dedicated to showcasing the contributions these influencers have made to the digital landscape and culture,” says Fiona Weeks, Managing Director, West Africa.

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards received overwhelming participation with 479,802 votes across various categories, reflecting the vibrant digital community in Nigeria. This year, Pulse Nigeria is looking forward to an even bigger celebration, with more audience, influencer, and partner brand participation.

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, music executive, Bizzle Osikoya, and creative storyteller, Adaora “Lumina” Mbelu are some of the industry experts who form the esteemed jury for the Pulse Influencer Awards, bringing their wealth of knowledge and expertise to select the most exceptional talents in the digital landscape.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 has made some significant changes this year, including streamlining the category list from 29 to 23 to focus on core areas of influence. Additionally, an exciting new award category, the Next Gen Influencer of the Year, has been introduced to recognise the efforts of emerging digital creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Pulse Influencer Awards have always been about acknowledging and amplifying the hard work of our influencers. With the introduction of the ‘Next Gen Influencer of the Year’ category, we are taking a step further to recognise and encourage the new and upcoming talents in our digital community,” says Damilola Dawson, Director of Content at Pulse Nigeria.

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities, held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, visit Pulse Nigeria.

About Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria is part of Pulse, Africa’s leading innovative media company, reshaping the media landscape with engaging content across written, video, and digital formats. Pulse Nigeria is committed to leveraging technology to provide entertainment, information, and empowerment to its audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Damilola Dawson

damilola.dawson@pulse.ng

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...