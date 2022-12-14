Policy Dialogue: the Equitable Framework and Finance for Extractive-Based Countries in Transition

What: Policy Dialogue on Natural Resource-based Development focusing on the Equitable Framework and Finance for Extractive-Based Countries in Transition (EFFECT) tool

Who: The Africa Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre of the African Development Bank and the OECD Development Centre

Where: Virtual (click here to register)

When: 15-16 December 2022

The Africa Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre (ECNR) of the African Development Bank and the OECD Development Centre are co-organizing a high-level Policy Dialogue on Natural Resource-based Development focused on the Equitable Frameworks and Finance for Extractive-Based Countries in Transition (EFFECT) development policy tool.

Recognising the shared responsibility of consuming and producing countries in reducing fossil fuel production and use, EFFECT advocates for transformative partnerships for technology transfer, green finance and capacity building. Ultimately, it supports an equitable sharing of the transition’s benefits and costs, both across and within countries.

The event will take place on Thursday 15 December 2022 from 13:30 – 16:30 GMT and on Friday 16 December 2022, also at 13:30–16:30 GMT

Day 1: 15th December 2022 (Two Plenary Sessions)

Plenary Session 1 : The discussion will focus on COP27 outcomes and the implications for fossil fuel producers and mineral-rich developing and emerging economies.

: The discussion will focus on COP27 outcomes and the implications for fossil fuel producers and mineral-rich developing and emerging economies. Plenary Session 2: During this session, participants will deliberate on the equity and justice dimensions of the low-carbon transition, with perspectives from the fossil fuel producer developing countries, which place greater emphasis on climate adaptation rather than mitigation.

Registration Day 1

Day 2: 16th December 2022

Plenary Session 3: At this session, fossil fuel producers in developing countries will review the draft Work Plan for EFFECT Implementation.

Registration Day 2

The dialogue is a follow up to the official launch of EFFECT on 15 November during COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. The African Development Bank and OECD Development Center are jointly implementing EFFECT to support policymakers to effectively manage the associated risks while leveraging the opportunities of the low carbon transition.

The Acting Director of the African Natural Resources Management and Investment Centre, Dr Vanessa Ushie, will close the event.

