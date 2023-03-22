What: Open Day for Sao Tomé and Principe Civil Society Organizations Who: African Development Bank Country Office in Sao Tomé & Principe When: Thursday, 23 March 2023, 9:00 – 13:00 GMT Where: Hotel Pestana, Sao Tomé, Sao Tomé, and Principe

The African Development Bank Country Office in Sao Tomé and Principe invites members of government and civil society organizations to attend the first ever Open Day for Sao Tomé and Principe civil society on March 23. The forum will feature discussion of the bank’s country strategy and investment portfolio and identify opportunities to speed sustainable and inclusive development in the country.

The bank hosts open day events to enable the exchange of ideas with civil society groups in regional member countries. The Sao Tomé Open Day also offers a mechanism for closer collaboration among key stakeholders. It also provides a forum for civil society to provide feedback, share updates on focus areas and linkages to bank projects.

