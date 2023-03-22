My Journey So Far In Nigerian Music Industry – Rocksteady





Nigerian R&B and Afropop, Ibrahim Oboromboro, Popularly known by his stage name, Rocksteady has taken New Telegraph through his journey in the Nigerian music scene.

Rocksteady who hails from Ogun State, Ijebu Ode to be precise was born and bred in Lagos State where he started his musical career with a group called B-CLAN as the lead vocalist of the band and later joined another group called 2ND AVENUE.

He has done a lot of duets with many top artists in the Nigerian Music industry, especially with BLACKFACE of the defunct PLANTASHUN BOIZ and was a strong member of the crew called TRYBUNAL.





In this interview with Patrick Chilaka, the former Trybunal vocalist takes us down memory lane on his sojourn within the Nigerian Music Industry and also narrates how he has partnered with some of the best voices that have rocked the International Music scene.

Rocksteady also talks about his new single, Pray which is his clear belief that only God can make and unmake anyone in their pursuits for Happiness.

You have been in the music industry in Nigeria doing your thing, so how has it been for you





Like they say nothing good comes easy, no pain no gain. I must confess it’s been hectic, it’s been disappointing, it’s been very hard, and there are times when I had almost given up on my aspirations.

I get a pat on the back and hear a voice telling me don’t give up, so I just kept pushing my career till where I am today.

Who is the artiste Rocksteady and where are you coming from

Rocksteady is an R&b soul singer from Ogun State, Ijebu Ode to be precise, He started singing at the age of 13 he became a professional singer at the age of 21 and ever since, it has been music all the way for him.

Share with us your humble beginning as an artiste

I started my music career with a group called Second Avenue that has the likes of Nazi and Kesi. I broke out after some years and became a member of another music group known as The Trybunal which also has the likes of Blackface, Razmike, Pappy Yannis and Mallam spicy.

We rocked the boat for a period of 5 years and afterwards, we all went solo.

While on my solo business, I got signed up by Hypertek Music owned by 2Face and worked with them for 2 years and later that was dissolved too. Rocksteady again went solo doing music the way he knows best.

Festac Town-based artists have this connection that binds them together.

How has it helped you to form a synergy with artists in the area

Yea, I have shared very good memories with Festac-bred artists. I have also connected with some artists away from Festac. For example, the likes of the late Sound Sultan, Wyclef Jean, Shatta Wale, Timaya, Orishe Femi, Durella, Konga, Marvelous Benji, Clever J and lots more. I have worked with them in so many collaborations in the course of my career.

What would you say has been your biggest work so far as an artiste in Nigeria?

It has to be working with the group called Trybunal, Also, working with 2baba was another great moment in my career.

Working with Sound Sultan with the likes of Wyclef Jean, Reggi Rockstone and Shattawale were the high moments in my career and I still believe I still got more to give in the years ahead.

What kind of collaboration are you looking out for as you forge ahead in your career?

I look forward to working with the likes of Davido, Olamide Baado, BurnaBoy, WizKid, Tems, Kanye West, Christ Brown, Shatta Wale and so many more.

You have a new work PRAY dropping soon tell us about it and what inspired it

I pray is an inspirational song, and the inspiration behind I pray is the challenges I have faced that brought me to the conclusion that only God can make the impossible possible.

We all need to pray in every situation we find ourselves in and believe God will show up mighty for us.

Where do you go from here with PRAY Single?

I am hoping for the best God willing, I pray to attain the height due to me in my career in the nearest future.

How soon will your complete album drop

Fingers crossed, just want to concentrate on my singles until God instructs otherwise.

Looking at the Nigerian music industry, where would you want it to be in 10

In ten years’ time, the Nigeria Music Industry will be too big to handle.

I can only pray that I am a part of its growth which has already started.

Do you have any regrets as a musician?

I do, but I don’t intend to dwell on them as they are past experiences, as the saying goes, forward ever, backwards never.

