No Survivors As Nigerias Military Aircraft Crashes In Abuja
No survivors as Nigeria’s Military aircraft crashes in Abuja

No Survivors As Nigerias Military Aircraft Crashes In Abuja

A Boeing 350 aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force has crashed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The country’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced the crash of the military aircraft on Twitter.

He wrote that “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.

The Nigerian Air Force on Sunday said seven persons onboard the aircraft died when the jet crashed.

In a statement, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said an immediate probe of the accident has been ordered.

He said “First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash.”

Some eyewitnesses say the pilot managed to fly the aircraft away from residential area to avoid major causalities.

