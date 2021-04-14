Nigerians flee to Niger after third devastating attack in northeast

Civilians are fleeing into Niger Republic after gunmen attacked Damasak town, Borno state in northeast Nigeria on Wednesday.

Reports on the ground say this is the third attack in a week and the second in 24 hours — as dozens of jihadist fighters from the Islamic State in West Africa Province have been launching sporadic offensives since last weekend.

The assault comes just days after the militants set ablaze several aid worker facilities in the same town including the United Nations humanitarian hub housing several international agencies.

The government is yet to confirm just how many people have died and been displaced by these last three attacks.

Due to increased insecurity in the area, humanitarian workers stationed in Nigeria are struggling to provide aid — as the number of people requiring urgent assistance is projected to rise to 8.7 million this year.

Nigeria’s 12-year-old conflict has left at least 36,000 people dead and forced around two million more to flee their homes.

Sourced from Africanews