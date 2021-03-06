Nigerians Cannot Live In Fear — It Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past

Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor has assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces would not allow terrorists to determine the peace of the country.

Irabor gave this assurance while addressing State House Correspondents after President Muhammadu Buhari decorated him and other Service Chiefs with their new ranks.

He assured that the Nigerian Armed Forces will determine the country’s peace.

He said, “Peace and security is not just the security of the borders alone. It comes with having to build bridges across various divides.

“We as members of the Armed Forces will never in any way leave the peace and security of our nation in the hands of the terrorists.

“Rather it is us who will determine the peace and not for us to leave it in the hands of the terrorists.

“Nigerians expect us to bring about peace and security in concert with other security agencies. That we will do. We can’t live in fear. And we will ensure that whatever brings fear to Nigerians before now will be a thing of the past,” he said.