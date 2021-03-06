You are here
Nigerians Celebrate Davido For Featuring In Coming 2 America
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Nigerians celebrate Davido for featuring in Coming 2 America

Village Reporter ,

Nigerians Celebrate Davido For Featuring In Coming 2 America
Davido performing in Coming 2 America movie

Nigerians Celebrate Davido For Featuring In Coming 2 America 1
Nigerians Celebrate Davido For Featuring In Coming 2 America 2
Davido performing in Coming 2 America movie

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Fans of Nigerian star singer David Adeleke also known as Davido have taken to social media to express their happiness as the singer made a cameo appearance in the Hollywood movie, Coming 2 America, which premiered on Thursday.

Following the release of the sequel to 1988’s Coming To America on Amazon Prime, the FIA singer took to his Instagram account to also show his excitement.

In a video, which the singer posted on his social media account, he was seen watching his performance in the movie on a television set.

Davido said, “It was an absolute pleasure sharing a set with a few legends that held the key to my childhood laughs.

“The sheer effort, work ethic and attention that goes into detail in creating art like this, is way more astounding than I could ever imagine. I had to experience it to understand. Thank you @amazonstudios!! It was an absolute pleasure and I’d do it all over again! Coming 2 America out now! Everyone go watch it!! Tag your favourite boy when you see him.”

Furthermore, his fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy.

Nigerians Celebrate Davido For Featuring In Coming 2 America 3

Veteran journalist, Dele Momodu, also congratulated the “Fem” singer saying, “DAVIDO in coming 2 America 2… Congratulations @Davido.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email