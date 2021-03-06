Violent Clashes between Police and Protesters – Africanews Correspondent Reports

Clashes followed a court ruling that, Ousmane Sonko, opposition leader, be held in custody. And following four days of protests, on Friday evening, four people were reported killed in the country as a result.

The Minister of the Interior, Antoine Felix Adboulaye Diome gave a speech calling for a return to order after police fired tear gas in clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko.

While waiting for the president of the republic to speak too, new acts of looting have taken place in popular districts such as Point E, Sacré Coeur and Liberté 6 where Auchan shops were targeted and Total petrol stations.

It should also be noted that for the past two days, the broadcast of SEN TV and WalfAdjiri have been cut, the two stations have switched to Youtube but the NetBlog organisation has noted a drop in the connectivity of Senegal on Youtube and Whatsapp.

At the same time, the premises of the Futur Media group, Youssou N’Dour’s press group were ransacked.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday between Sonko’s supporters and police as he made his way to court for a case where he faced rape accusations.

