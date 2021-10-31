Home | News | General | Nigerian music star Zlatan invites Sterling to his UK show, gets diamond encrusted gift from the Man City star

Zlatan Ibile was spotted having a video conversation with England and Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling

The Nigerian artiste received diamond-encrusted items from the footballer as he thanked the star for the gift

Zlatan, in turn, appreciated the immense gesture as he invited the Premier League winner for one of his upcoming shows in London

Nigerian music icon Zlatan Ibile was a recipient of diamond encrusted items from Manchester City Raheem Sterling who seems pleased with the ‘Zanku’ singer.

Footage currently making the rounds on social media shows both respective stars having a video chat as Zlatan flaunted the items he received from the player.

The Nigerian artiste went on to thank the footballer for the gift he received as he further invited him for one of his shows in London.

Zlatan Ibile thanks Sterming for the gifts, invites City star London show.

Photo: officialhiptv

Source: Instagram

Sterling seems to have flair for Nigerian celebrities as he was recently spotted hanging out with socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared photos with popular football stars in the city, Frenchman Paul Pogba, England’s Raheem Sterling, and Ivorian Eric Bailly all playing for the Manchester clubs on his Instagram page.

The football stars seemed to enjoy Cubana’s company as they were all pictured smiling with him, he also promised to bring them down to Asaba, Nigeria for an event this December.

And now the relationship between Sterling and Zlatan looks more intimate as they gisted via a video call to the delight of Instagram fans.

A fan posted a comment under the clip:

“Zlatan shaa wann infuse the accent but the street in him no gree.”

Another wrote:

“Big vibe. I’m proud of all Nigerian celebrities paving way for the up coming.”

One wrote:

“I remembered just yesterday that I usually listen to Oladips and Zlatan, their song “ringtone” now see my guy linking up with Sterling, I’m proud yoooo.”

Another added:

“Zlatan you are making it to the top and you are making it ‘more higher’.”

Whiteman takes to dance floor with Zanku steps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Whiteman has got many talking on social media with his amazing legwork as he took to the dancefloor with popular artiste Zlatan Ibile.

In a video that was shared on Instagram by @yabaleftonline, the young man proved to everyone around that he didn’t come to play as he did the legwork moves to Burna Boy’s Killin Dem.

Instagram Zlatan and the man with the Instagram handle @norbertgg thrilled guests with their dancing skills as many captured the moment on camera.

Source: Legit.ng

