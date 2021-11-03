Nigerian authorities investigate the collapse of a building in Lagos

As rescue operations continued in Lagos for survivors in the rubble of a 21 floor building that collapsed on Monday questions are now being asked about the enforcement of building regulations.

The Nigerian Inspector-general of Police visited the site and appealed for tighter regulation.

“I think we need to strengthen regulations that are necessary when constructions of such nature take place. It’s not that we don’t have it, we just need to strengthen them. (…) Specifically regulations that require such massive buildings and who are supposed to take charge in leading such operations, leading such construction. (…) Naturally, if anybody is found to have compromised, yes there should be some actions taken”, said Usman Alkali Baba, Inspector-General of police in Nigeria.

Lagos is a sprawling city in Sub-Saharan Africa and home to nearly 24 million people.

Research shows that between 2005 and 2020, 152 buildings collapsed in the city.

More than three quarters of these buildings were residential properties.

