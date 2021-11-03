New Crypto Regulations in SA – What Does it Mean for Local Traders?

– Advertisement –





Amid the increasing popularity of the crypto trading market and faster crypto adoption, there are many countries around the world that are working on plans to regulate the Forex trading market.

While some have decided to take a friendly approach towards the crypto industry, this is not the case for every country.

Recently, South Africa’s National Treasury published a report where it talked about the money laundering activities in the region and examined the counter-terrorist measures that can be taken to go against the money laundering issues.

The report was created by several government authorities of the country, including the Financial Action Task Force, as well as the Eastern and Southern Africa Anti-Money Laundering Group. As the report indicated, South Africa had numerous issues regarding the crypto regulations, especially when it comes to the crypto asset service providers.

Increasing Concerns

While the government is working on further regulating the crypto industry, some of the investors are saying that there is no need for strict regulations in the market.

One of the representatives of Tax Consulting South Africa, Thomas Lobban has recently said that one of the main factors making cryptocurrency trading such a popular market is the anonymity and freedom of the industry.

However, over the years, it has been proven that crypto is a very volatile market, which requires some type of regulation and overseeing in order to safeguard the individual rights of investors and their funds.

He also added that it is not good only for the general good of the economy but it also is quite important for protecting people from the dangers associated with the crypto trading market.

Crypto Scams and Its Impact

Because of the decentralized nature of the crypto trading market, some people have started using it for illicit activities. Due to the lack of regulations in many countries around the world, including South Africa, scammers have managed to get away with numerous things.

Such activities have sparked wide-range concerns about the safety of crypto trading, which has caused a lot of jurisdictions around the world that had to act quickly and find a way to regulate the crypto trading market.

South Africa is not an exception, its authorities have taken steps recently to find a way to balance the situation in the crypto industry. There have been several instances in South Africa alone where people lost their money due to trading with fraudulent companies.

Lobban said that there have been numerous instances of crypto trading market scams in the country, which has made it clear that there is a need for further regulations in the industry, to safeguard the rights of individuals, retail traders, and investors.

He added that such events further indicate how important, and urgent, it is to have a well-defined crypto regulatory framework that covers the crypto platforms, as makes them a lot safer.

Crypto Popularity in South Africa

In terms of crypto popularity, South Arica is one of the leading jurisdictions around the world. There are millions of people in the country that are trading cryptocurrencies very actively. Not only that, but locals in the county are also using cryptocurrencies to buy goods and services, as well as to send and receive funds overseas.

There are many reasons behind such increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country. First of all, crypto trading has become a very easy market to get started in over the past few years.

This is mainly caused by the increasing number of crypto exchanges in the market. It gives traders the ability to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in a much easier way.

In addition, the majority of the crypto exchanges in the country offer traders automated trading capabilities. This is a very important offering, which lets traders in the country earn profits from the market, while also doing their daily tasks.

By using an automated crypto trading platform, you will be able to analyze the market in a matter of minutes and make well-informed decisions. When analyzing the market on your own, it is very likely to take a lot of time and effort.

On the other hand, automated trading offers retail traders the opportunity to analyze huge chunks of data in a very short time. In addition, the crypto trading robots are also able to trade cryptocurrencies for you, which can make crypto trading even easier.

Another important reason behind the popularity of cryptocurrencies in the country is that it is associated with smaller fees and commissions. Those sending money using cryptos can do so without having to pay huge fees, which is very important for many traders in the country.

While the demand for crypto services increases in the country, the authorities believe that it is impossible to safeguard the rights of traders without proper regulations and control. The regulatory framework of the country is developing and changing, with the aim of making the market safer and more accessible for traders in the country.

While there are some traders who believe that regulating the market will take away some of its advantages, others believe that it is very important to have a proper regulatory framework for crypto trading as it can make the market safer for retail traders.

Sourced from Africa Feeds